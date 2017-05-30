GBP/USD Forecast: downside limited despite Pound's weakness

The GBP/USD pair extends its recovery this Tuesday, peaking at 1.2870 in the European morning, but quickly retreating afterwards but holding on to daily gains, as speculative interest is far from considering getting long in the USD. There were no relevant news in the UK, with the pair lead by market's sentiment ever since the day started. Early risk aversion triggered by European headlines late Monday eased after London's open, helping the Pound.

Focus will turn now to US personal income and spending data, which includes the May preliminary core PCE index, a number that the Fed follows closely when it comes to taking monetary policy decisions. A stronger than expected reading can back the greenback, but more specifically against safe havens' yen and gold. As for the Pound chances of further decline will depend more likely on election and Brexit headlines rather than on positive dollar news.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the price is currently struggling to regain ground above a bearish 20 SMA, but also that it already recovered above its 200 EMA, whilst technical indicators have extended their recoveries from oversold levels, and now head north around their mid-lines, not enough to confirm a bullish extension, but at least limiting chances of a short term slide. Beyond 1.2880, the pair has room to extend its recovery towards the 1.2930 region, whilst beyond this last 1.2960 comes next.

1.2830 is the immediate support, en route to 1.2793, the daily low, with a break below it opening doors for a steeper decline towards the 1.2760 region.

View live chart of the GBP/USD