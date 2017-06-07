GBP/USD Forecast: downside limited, but bullish only above 1.2960

The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.2930, flat daily basis. The absence of local news and upcoming US data, are keeping investors side-lined in the European morning, particularly ahead of the US NFP report to be released this Friday. The employment sector in the world's largest economy has been growing at a steady pace for over three years already, and despite some soft readings during this one, it has stopped being a concern long ago. If something, wages, which are correlated with inflation, are now the main market concern when the headlines are in-line with market's expectations. Anyway, and for today, attention will be on US data, including the ADP survey, the final June services PMIs, and weekly unemployment claims.

From a technical point of view, the 4 hours chart presents a neutral-to-bullish stance, with the price aiming to surpass a bearish 20 SMA, but bouncing from the 23.% retracement of its latest bullish run, and with technical indicators heading nowhere around their mid-lines. The 1.2960 region is the immediate resistance, followed by the 1.3000 figure. Beyond this last, the highs in the 1.3040/50 region set last May come next.

1.2925 is the mentioned Fibonacci support, followed by 1.2890, this week low. Below this last, the pair can extend its slide down to 1.2850 during the upcoming sessions.

