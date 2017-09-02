GBP/USD Forecast: down but not out; UK manufacturing data in focus

The greenback resumed with its bullish trend overnight, with the GBP/USD pair failing to extend bullish momentum to weekly high near 1.2580 level and reversing back to 1.2500 psychological mark. The US Dollar got a boost on Thursday on news that the US President Donald Trump would announce "phenomenal" tax plans, which revived expectations for pro-growth policies.

Also supporting the buck's strengthening move was weekly unemployment claims that fell to 234K, closer to the 43-year low of 233K touched in early November.

Meanwhile, potential political risks related to the upcoming French elections continue to weigh on the shared currency, with the EUR/USD pair flirting with multi-day lows near mid-1.0600s.

Friday's economic docket features the release of UK manufacturing & industrial production, alongside goods trade balance data, while from the US - import prices and Preliminary UoM consumer sentiment index are due for release later during NA session.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

Although the pair has struggled to build on to its recent gains, it has managed to hold above converging 100-day & 50-day SMAs support area near 1.2450-30 region. Hence, only a decisive break below this important support would negate any near-term bullish bias and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards testing weekly lows support near 1.2350-45 region, with 1.2400 round figure mark acting as intermediate support.

On the flip side, the pair has failed to attract any follow through buying interest above 1.2550 immediate resistance. However, with short-term technical indicators in bullish territory, a convincing break through this immediate barrier, leading to a subsequent move through 1.2580 resistance, has the potential to lift the pair beyond 1.2600 handle, towards its next important resistance near 1.2655-60 area.

EUR/USD

Nothing has changed much in terms of chart set-up, but with technical indicators starting to drift lower the pair seems more likely to head towards testing 50-day SMA support near 1.0600 round figure mark. Below 50-day SMA, the downslide could further get extended towards 1.0570-65 support area representing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 depreciating move.

Meanwhile on the upside, 1.0700 handle (38.2% Fibonacci retracement level) remains immediate strong hurdle, which if cleared might trigger a short-covering rally towards 1.0745-50 resistance. Any further up-move beyond 1.0750 barrier is likely to remain capped at 100-day SMA resistance near 1.0780-85 region.