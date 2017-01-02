GBP/USD Forecast: dovish FED could push the pair beyond 1.2700

The Pound extends its recovery this Wednesday, underpinned by broad dollar's weakness, on more Trump protectionism rhetoric. The GBP/USD pair extended beyond the 1.2600 level following the release of the UK Markit manufacturing PMI for January, which showed a strong start to 2017 from the sector. The index came in at 55.9, slightly below the 56.1 posted in December, which was a two and a half year high. Earlier in the day, the Nationwide House Price Index showed that the annual rate of house price growth in January was of 4.3%, slightly below December´s growth rate in of 4.5%. House prices increased by 0.2% over the month.

The US will release its ADP employment survey in a couple of hours, alongside with the final revisions of January PMIs. But the main event of the day will no doubts be the FED's monetary policy meeting, with attention centered on the statement's wording, in search of clues for upcoming moves. The more dovish the FED, the more chances the GBP/USD pair can break beyond January's high of 1.2673.

Technically, the pair bounced sharply on Tuesday from the 1.2410 price zone, where it has the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, while in the 4 hours chart, technical readings present a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the price holds above a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, with modest upward slopes.

Above the daily high of 1.2620, the pair can rally up to the mentioned 1.2670 region, with further gains targeting the 1.2730 price zone. Below 1.2560 on the other hand, the pair can see some intraday declines, with 1.2520 and 1.2470 as the next short term supports.

