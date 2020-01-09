GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3054
- BOE’s Governor Carney hinted significant easing possible in the upcoming months.
- House of Commons expected to pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill.
- GBP/USD bearish in the short-term, decline to accelerate once below 1.3000.
The GBP/USD pair plummeted to 1.3012, losing roughly 100 pips on the back of comments from BOE’s Governor Carney. Speaking at a conference titled “the future of inflation targeting,” Carney said that the central bank has plenty of room for significant easing, indicating that the bank has the equivalent of 250 basis points of policy space. Although he added that there has been some reduction in Brexit-related and domestic policy uncertainties, the overall dovish tone weighed on Sterling.
The UK released the BRC December sales, which rose by 1.7%, below the 2.0% expected but better than the previous -4.9%. Meanwhile, the House of Commons is expected to approve the UK’s departure from the EU at the end of the month, without the usual drama for the last months. Once passed, the bill will go to the House of Lords.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair recovered from the mentioned daily low and trades around 1.3055. The pair is bearish in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it’s developing below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators recovered within negative levels but quickly lost strength upward. The pair has room to extend its decline toward 1.2970 a strong static support level. The pair would need to recover beyond 1.3140 to change course, quite unlikely in the current scenario.
Support levels: 1.3035 1.3000 1.2970
Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3140 1.3185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
