GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2495

Brexit talks to resume this week as the UK does not want a delay beyond December.

The number of coronavirus cases and the death toll in the kingdom continues to grow.

GBP/USD technically neutral, downside limited as long as it holds above 1.2300.

The Sterling was able to post a modest recovery against a weakened dollar at the end of the week, settling just below the 1.2500 level. Double trouble in the UK, as the kingdom had a late response to the coronavirus pandemic, while it moves on with Brexit plans. Over the weekend, news indicated that PM Boris Johnson continues to recover without participating in government decisions. The lack of clear leadership in the UK arose concerns, mainly after news made the rounds suggesting that Johnson has skipped several key meetings related to fighting the pandemic before March. The UK reported roughly 900 deaths on Saturday, with no signs of flattening curves.

Meanwhile, the IMF has suggested the UK and the EU may want to delay Brexit, although a spokesman from the British government confirmed that the kingdom would not ask for an extension, as it would only prolong uncertainty. Negotiations between both parts will resume this week, as both parts agreed on the need for progress in the negotiations by June. The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Monday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has retreated from 1.2630, a multi-week high, to settle just below the 61.8% retracement of its March slump at 1.2515. The daily chart shows that the pair has struggled to surpass the level multiple times, but also that the bearish potential is limited, as technical indicators have held above their midlines. The 20 DMA advances, converging with the 50% retracement of the same decline at around 1.2300. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, as technical indicators hover around their midlines, while the price remains trapped between moving averages, with the 20 SMA flat around 1.2520.

Support levels: 1.2460 1.2410 1.2370

Resistance levels:1.2515 1.2550 1.2595