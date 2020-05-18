GBP/USD Current price: 1.2193
- Brexit concerns and BOE’s Haldane comments weighed the pair lower at the beginning of the day.
- UK to release monthly employment figures this Tuesday, unemployment seen soaring.
- GBP/USD bounced some 100 pips from its daily lows, upside still seen limited.
The GBP/USD pair kick-started the day gapping lower, to trade as low as 1.2098. BOE’s Governor Haldane comments over the weekend, and Brexit jitters weighed on Pound, although risk appetite smashed the dollar in the second half of the day, sending the pair back to the 1.2200 region. BOE’s Haldane said during the weekend that the central bank is looking for options alongside or beyond negative rates, which alongside the lack of progress in Brexit talks, maintained the upside limited for GBP/USD.
The UK will release this Tuesday employment data. The number of people seen filing for unemployment in April is seen at 150K, while the ILO unemployment rate is seen up to 4.4% from 4.0% in the three months to March. Earnings over the same period are expected to have contracted marginally.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is hovering around the 1.2200 level after hitting a daily high at 1.2227. It has shrugged off the bearish stance, although the pair remains far from bullish, trading a few pips above a critical Fibonacci support level at 1.2170. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is just above a still bearish 20 SMA, although far below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator is entering positive territory, while the RSI has lost its bullish potential, now at around 47.
Support levels: 1.2170 1.2130 1.2095
Resistance levels: 1.2230 1.2265 1.2300
