GBP/USD Current price: 1.2740

UK government said to be working on the assumption on a no-deal with the EU by year-end.

July CBI Industrial Trend Survey on Orders for July is foreseen at -38% from -58% in June.

GBP/USD retains its bullish stance in intraday charts, needs to advance beyond 1.2812.

The GBP/USD pair took a dive during European trading hours, falling to 1.2643, but later recovering amid persistent dollar’s weakness. The pair is ending the day little changed in the 1.2740 price zone, despite discouraging headlines coming from the Brexit front. As the latest round of EU-UK talks nears an end, no progress on “significant differences” has been made. The UK government is said to be working on the assumption that there will be no deal by year-end. Instead, the future trade relationship with the EU will likely be in WTO terms. Brexit is not the main concern these days but could take its toll on Pound anytime.

This Wednesday, the UK will unveil the CBI Industrial Trend Survey on Orders for July, foreseen at -38% from -58% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair retains its bullish stance according to intraday technical readings and still has room to extend gains to fresh weekly highs. The 4-hour chart shows that the Momentum heads lower within positive levels, indicating decreasing buying interest instead of signaling increased selling pressure. The RSI consolidates just below 70, while a bullish 20 SMA provided intraday support, now at around 1.2660. The main resistance comes at 1.2812, this month high, while the pair would enter a bearish corrective movement on a break below the mentioned 20 SMA.

Support levels: 1.2705 1.2660 1.2615

Resistance levels: 1.2770 1.2815 1.2850