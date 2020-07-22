GBP/USD Current price: 1.2740
- UK government said to be working on the assumption on a no-deal with the EU by year-end.
- July CBI Industrial Trend Survey on Orders for July is foreseen at -38% from -58% in June.
- GBP/USD retains its bullish stance in intraday charts, needs to advance beyond 1.2812.
The GBP/USD pair took a dive during European trading hours, falling to 1.2643, but later recovering amid persistent dollar’s weakness. The pair is ending the day little changed in the 1.2740 price zone, despite discouraging headlines coming from the Brexit front. As the latest round of EU-UK talks nears an end, no progress on “significant differences” has been made. The UK government is said to be working on the assumption that there will be no deal by year-end. Instead, the future trade relationship with the EU will likely be in WTO terms. Brexit is not the main concern these days but could take its toll on Pound anytime.
This Wednesday, the UK will unveil the CBI Industrial Trend Survey on Orders for July, foreseen at -38% from -58% in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair retains its bullish stance according to intraday technical readings and still has room to extend gains to fresh weekly highs. The 4-hour chart shows that the Momentum heads lower within positive levels, indicating decreasing buying interest instead of signaling increased selling pressure. The RSI consolidates just below 70, while a bullish 20 SMA provided intraday support, now at around 1.2660. The main resistance comes at 1.2812, this month high, while the pair would enter a bearish corrective movement on a break below the mentioned 20 SMA.
Support levels: 1.2705 1.2660 1.2615
Resistance levels: 1.2770 1.2815 1.2850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats after flirting with 0.72, retains its bullish stance
The AUD/USD pair is ending the day flat in the 0.7130 level, but with its upward potential intact. Focus on the quarterly NAB’s Business Confidence Index.
Gold: Another multi-year high for XAU/USD at $1870/oz
The XAU/USD now spiked to $1,870 reaching a fresh multi-year high. The ongoing rally in gold prices remains firm as the greenback holds onto recent losses. From the top, the yellow metal pulled back modestly and it is trading at $1,865; more than a hundred dollars above the level it had a month ago.
EUR/USD surged to 1.1600, settled nearby
The American currency was once again the worst performer in the FX sphere, as investors continue to monitor the pandemic developments in the US.
Leading US banking regulator reports that national banks may provide custody services for cryptos
On Wednesday 22, Brian Brooks at Office of the Comptroller of the Currency stated that ‘we must ensure banks can meet the financial services needs of their customers today’. This could be massive for the entire cryptocurrency market as banks have always been the enemy.
WTI holds in positive territory despite demand side risks, bulls look to $42
WTI bulls taking back the baton as price recovers from post API data. Demand-side risks persist in the form of trade tensions between the US and China as well as a second wave of the virus.