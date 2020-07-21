GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar’s sell-off should see the pair reaching the 1.2815 price zone

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2745

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the UK to meet PM Johnson and discuss a trade deal.

Market players ignored mounting tensions between the UK and China.

GBP/USD is trading at its highest for July and heading towards 1.2812.

The GBP/USD pair surged with the flow, reaching a six-week high of 1.2764 and finishing the day nearby, as investors sold-off the greenback. News coming from the UK hovered around the tense relationship of the country with China. Foreign Secretary Raab announced the UK would suspend the extradition treaty with Hong Kong, as a consequence of the national security law recently imposed. The news came after the UK decided last week to strip the Chinese firm Huawei of any role in the UK's 5G network from 2027 onwards amid security concerns.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the UK to meet with PM Johnson and Raab, to discuss a trade deal between the two economies. Pompeo said that he hopes an agreement can be done “as soon as possible.” Both countries have been negotiating for over two months already, and despite the encouraging headline, Pompeo added that more work needs to be done before signing a trade deal. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Wednesday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is bullish in the short-term, heading towards 1.2812, the June monthly high. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart support a bullish extension, as the pair continues to develop firmly above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north some 150 pips below the current level. The Momentum indicator heads firmly higher, despite being in overbought territory, while the RSI indicator is currently consolidating around 72, in line with further gains ahead.

Support levels: 1.2720 1.2680 1.2640

Resistance levels: 1.2770 1.2815 1.2850