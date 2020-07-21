GBP/USD Forecast: Dollar’s sell-off should see the pair reaching the 1.2815 price zone

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2745
- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the UK to meet PM Johnson and discuss a trade deal.
- Market players ignored mounting tensions between the UK and China.
- GBP/USD is trading at its highest for July and heading towards 1.2812.
The GBP/USD pair surged with the flow, reaching a six-week high of 1.2764 and finishing the day nearby, as investors sold-off the greenback. News coming from the UK hovered around the tense relationship of the country with China. Foreign Secretary Raab announced the UK would suspend the extradition treaty with Hong Kong, as a consequence of the national security law recently imposed. The news came after the UK decided last week to strip the Chinese firm Huawei of any role in the UK's 5G network from 2027 onwards amid security concerns.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the UK to meet with PM Johnson and Raab, to discuss a trade deal between the two economies. Pompeo said that he hopes an agreement can be done “as soon as possible.” Both countries have been negotiating for over two months already, and despite the encouraging headline, Pompeo added that more work needs to be done before signing a trade deal. The UK won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data this Wednesday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is bullish in the short-term, heading towards 1.2812, the June monthly high. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart support a bullish extension, as the pair continues to develop firmly above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north some 150 pips below the current level. The Momentum indicator heads firmly higher, despite being in overbought territory, while the RSI indicator is currently consolidating around 72, in line with further gains ahead.
Support levels: 1.2720 1.2680 1.2640
Resistance levels: 1.2770 1.2815 1.2850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
