GBP/USD Current price: 1.3062

UK PM Boris Johnson announced a three-tier system of restrictions for England.

BOE’s Governor Bailey said they are not near addressing whether they should use negative rates.

GBP/USD en route to test the 1.3100 threshold in the near-term.

The GBP/USD pair surged to an over one-month high of 1.3082, holding nearby as the day comes to an end. News coming from the UK were far from optimistic, as the number of new coronavirus contagions in the UK has led to new restrictive measures. PM Boris Johnson announced a three-tier system of restrictions for England with Liverpool region under strictest tier 3, which means household mixing will be banned, and all pubs and bars will be closed, alongside other indoors leisure centres. The lowest level, that covers most of England, includes a curfew for pubs at 10 pm and limited household mixing.

BOE’s members were on the wires this Monday, with Haskel saying that the central bank keeps an “absolutely open mind” on the suitability of negative rates. Governor Bailey added later that they are not thinking about negative rates in terms of a policy decision now, also indicating that they are not near addressing whether they should use them. The headline supported the pound alongside the broad dollar’s weakness.

This Tuesday, the UK will publish its latest employment data. The ILO Unemployment for the three months to August is foreseen at 4.3% from 4.1% previously, while Overage Earnings Including Bonus are seen down 0.5% in the same period.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair seems poised to extend its advance, facing its next relevant resistance area at the 1.3100 threshold. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is comfortable above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA about to cross above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators have approached overbought readings, with the Momentum still advancing and the RSI stable at around 67, supporting a bullish continuation in the near term.

Support levels: 1.3040 1.2995 1.2950

Resistance levels: 1.3100 1.3150 1.3190