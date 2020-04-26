GBP/USD Current price: 1.2372

UK Retail Sales fell to record lows in March, consumer confidence remained depressed.

The first round of Brexit talks ended without “genuine progress,” according to EU’s Barnier.

GBP/USD technically neutral, fundamentals hint an upcoming slide.

The GBP/USD pair posted a modest advance for a third consecutive day, but remained within familiar levels and finished the week in the red. The pound came under selling pressure during the last European session amid disappointing UK data. Retail Sales in March fell by 5.1%, when compared to the previous month, and by 5.8% when compared to a year earlier. Also, the UK GFK survey on consumer confidence remained at -34 in April, its lowest in over a decade, although slightly better than the -40 anticipated.

Meanwhile, Brexit talks resumed last week, and there are no good news in that front. Over the weekend, EU’s Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said that negotiations have been disappointing, hinting no progress made. The UK continues to refuse to extend the transition period, despite the ongoing crisis. Over the weekend, German’s Chancellor Angela Merkel warned that the kingdom would need to extend talks. The news may have a negative impact on Sterling at the beginning of the week, moreover as there are no macroeconomic releases scheduled in the kingdom this Monday.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has bounced from around 1.2300 for a second consecutive week but was unable to advance beyond the 1.2300 level. The daily chart shows that a flat 20 DMA capped the upside while technical indicators hover around their midlines, suggesting limited buying interest but instead easing demand for the greenback. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, confined to a tight range between directionless moving averages, as technical indicators hover around their midlines. Bears could take over on renewed selling pressure driving the pair below the 1.2305 support level.

Support levels: 1.2350 1.2305 1.2275

Resistance levels: 1.2385 1.2420 1.2465