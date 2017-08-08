GBP/USD Forecast: directionless, but risk lean towards the downside

The GBP/USD pair continues trading near its recent lows, as despite broad dollar's weakness, interest for the Pound has diminished strongly after last week events. Dull trading extends for a second consecutive day, exacerbated by the absence of first-tier macroeconomic releases and ahead of US inflation, to be published next Friday. In the UK, there won't be news until Thursday, which means that the ongoing sideways trading will probably continue, with the scale lean, however, towards the downside.

Technically, the 4 hours chart shows that the 20 SMA extended its slide above the current level, now around 1.3070, whilst technical indicators lost directional strength, holding flat near oversold readings. The 200 EMA in the mentioned chart keeps offering a short term intraday support around 1.3105, with a break below it favoring a slide down to 1.2965, a strong static support, followed by 1.2920.

Ever since the week started, selling interest has contained advances around 1.3060, but it would take an extension beyond the mentioned 20 SMA to confirm additional gains up to the 1.3110/30 price zone.

View live chart of the GBP/USD