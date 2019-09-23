GBP/USD forecast: Dips towards 1.2400 handle might still be seen as a buying opportunity

Not so encouraging Brexit-related headlines exerted some pressure on Friday.

A modest pickup in the USD demand further collaborated to the corrective slide.

The GBP/USD pair initially climbed to a two-month high level of 1.2582 but failed to capitalize on the move and witnessed a sharp intraday pullback on Friday. The optimism led by the European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker's comments, saying that there could be a deal by the October deadline, turned out to be short-lived, rather quickly ran out of the steam on the last trading day of the week in the wake of not so encouraging Brexit-related headlines.

Brexit headlines continue to drive the sentiment

The British Pound weakened across the board after EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier said that it has gone backwards since Britain sent position papers to Brussels two days ago. The sentiment surrounding the Sterling deteriorated further after Irish foreign minister, Simon Coveney was noted saying that there were serious problems due to the change of approach by the UK PM Boris Johnson and there is still a wide gap between both sides on Brexit.



The pair retreated over 120-pips from daily tops and was further pressurized by some renewed pick up in the US Dollar demand. Against the backdrop of concerns about a further escalation of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the global risk sentiment took a hit in the wake of reports that the US President Donald Trump was not interested in making a "limited" trade deal with China. This was followed by news that Chinese officials unexpectedly cancelled a visit to the US farms further soured investors' appetite for riskier assets and benefitted the greenback's relative safe-haven status against its British counterpart.



The corrective slide, however, lacked any strong follow-through and attracted some dip-buying on the first day of a new trading week, helping the pair to remain well within the recent familiar trading range. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases on Monday, either from the UK or the US, the incoming Brexit headlines might continue to influence the price action and produce some short-term trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair stalled its recent bullish trajectory near 50% Fibo. level of the 1.3177-1.1959 downfall. The mentioned resistance, near the 1.2570 region should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders. Meanwhile, the fact that the pair last week found acceptance above 100-day SMA, the pullback might still be attributed to some near-term profit-taking and support prospects for dip-buying interest.



Hence, any subsequent slide might still be seen as a buying opportunity near 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 1.2420 region, which is closely followed by the 1.2400 handle and the 1.2380 horizontal zone. On the flip side, a sustained move beyond the said barrier now seems to set the stage for an extension of the recent appreciating move further beyond the 1.2600 round-figure mark towards testing the next major confluence resistance near the 1.2700-20 region - comprising of 61.8% Fibo. level and the very important 200-day SMA.