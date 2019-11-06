Tuesday’s upbeat UK services PMI provided a minor lift to the GBP.

Some strong follow-through USD buying kept a lid on the uptick.

The downside remains cushioned amid the UK political optimism.

The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on Tuesday and finally settled nearly unchanged on Tuesday. The pair initially got a minor lift and touched an intraday high level 1.2918 following the release of better-than-expected UK services PMI, which unexpected recovered back into expansion territory and rose to 50.0 in October from 49.5 previous. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through, rather remained capped amid the inherent uncertainty over the actual outcome of the UK election and some strong follow-through US Dollar buying interest.

Resurgent USD demand capped intraday uptick

The Greenback remained well supported by growing optimism about a possible US-China trade deal later this month. Adding to this hopes that Trump administration could roll back some of the tariffs on Chinese goods further boosted the global risk sentiment and the same was evident from an intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields, which further underpinned the USD demand. Meanwhile, a survey on the US service sector, which showed that business sentiment improved in October from a three-year low in September. In fact, the US ISM non-manufacturing sector index bettered market expectations and rose to 54.7 from 52.6 previous and provided an additional boost to the buck.



The pair quickly retreated around 55-60 pips from the daily swing high, albeit the fact that the incoming opinion polls have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December helped limit the downside. The pair now seems to have stabilized below the 1.2900 handle and extended its sideways consolidative price action through the Asian session on Wednesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, either from the UK or the US, the incoming UK political/Brexit-related headlines might continue to influence the sentiment surrounding the British Pound. Later during the early North-American session, a scheduled speech by the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans might contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair except that the 1.2920-25 region now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. Above the mentioned hurdle, the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards conquering the key 1.3000 psychological mark before eventually darting towards the 1.3065-70 supply zone. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3100 round-figure mark en-route late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region.



On the flip side, abt subsequent slide below the overnight swing low, around the 1.2860 region, might continue to attract some dip-buying interest and help limit the downside near the 1.2810-1.2800 zone. Failure to defend the said handle now seems to pave the way for an extension of the slide further towards the 1.2710-1.2700 region with some intermediate support near mid-1.2700s.