The incoming UK election polls continue to indicate a majority for Conservatives.

GBP/USD regained some traction on Monday, albeit stronger USD capped gains.

The GBP/USD pair built on its weekly bullish gap at the start of a new trading week and reversed Friday's downfall to over one-week lows. As investors looked past dismal UK flash PMI prints for November, the British Pound managed to regain some positive traction in the wake of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's pledge to get the Brexit done and to bring a deal to leave the European Union back to the Parliament before Christmas. This comes on the back of the incoming UK election polls, which continue to indicate a majority for the Conservative Party and provided a goodish lift to the British pound.

Stronger USD kept a lid on the overnight positive move

The intraday positive momentum lifted the pair back above the 1.2900 handle, albeit some follow-through US dollar buying interest kept a lid on any runaway rally. Against the backdrop of China's announcement over the weekend to tighten intellectual property protection rules, Global Times said on Monday that the two countries are very close to a "phase one" trade deal. Renewed US-China trade optimism underpinned the USD demand and turned out to be one of the key factors that capped any further gains for the major.

The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Tuesday. In absence of any major market-moving economic releases, the incoming UK political headlines might continue to act as an exclusive driver of the market sentiment surrounding the sterling. Later during the North-American session, the US economic docket – featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index – might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair on Monday bounced from a key pivotal support marked by 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart. Some follow-through buying has the potential to lift the pair further, through any subsequent positive move is more likely to remain capped near the 1.2940 region – a resistance marked by the top end of a short-term descending trend-channel. A convincing break through the mentioned barrier might prompt some aggressive short-covering move and lift the pair further towards an intermediate resistance near the 1.3045-50 region. The momentum could further get extended towards the 1.3100 mark en-route May monthly swing highs – around the 1.3175 region.

On the flip side, any meaningful pullback might continue to find some support near the said pivotal support, currently near the 1.2840-35 region, which if broken decisively might now turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the slide further towards the 1.2800 handle. Some follow-through selling should pave the way for a further near-term depreciating move towards challenging the trend-channel support, near the 1.2735 region.