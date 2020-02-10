GBP/USD Forecast: Depressed by steep downtrend and bracing for downbeat Brexit headlines

GBP/USD is trading close to the lowest levels since late November amid Brexit concerns and USD strength.

Speculation about EU-UK relations and coronavirus headlines are set to move the pound.

Monday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the pair.

Optimism has proved ephemeral – while business surveys have shown a surge in confidence, fears that the EU may punish the UK in post-Brexit relations continue weighing on the pound.

The bloc could reportedly try to move the clearing of euro contracts from London to within the EU and may also move to withdraw concessions it made to Britain in the MiFID 2 financial regulations. The UK has officially left the EU on January 31 but remains in a transition period until the end of the year. The financial services sector is critical to the British economy and any damage may have wide implications.

Official negotiations will kick off on March 3, but press briefings and leaks suggest talks will be tough. Investors also fear that the UK exits the transition period without an accord – thus defaulting to World Trade Organization rules that create barriers to commerce.

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29, hitting the lowest levels since November. On the other side of the Atlantic, the US dollar remains underpinned by upbeat figures. The world's largest economy's Non-Farm Payrolls report an increase of 225,000 jobs in January and wage growth stands at 3.1%. The robust American economy stands out against a near stagnant UK one. Britain will report Gross Domestic Product figures on Tuesday.

Coronavirus headlines are also benefitting the greenback, which benefits from safe-haven flows. The respiratory disease has taken the lives of over 900 people with over 40,000 infected, the vast majority in China. While several factories are resuming production in the mainland, the risk to the global economy remains substantial and the US – with very few cases – seems immune.

The economic calendar is light today, leaving room to Brexit and coronavirus developments to rock pound/dollar.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Sterling is struggling below a steep downtrend resistance line that accompanies it since the pair peak at 1.3210 in late January. The Relative Strength Index on the four-hour chart has risen above 30 – thus exiting oversold conditions and allowing for more falls. Momentum remains to the downside and the currency pair is trading well below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

All in all, bears are in control.

Support awaits at the fresh low of 1.2870, followed by 1.2820 and 1.2775, both lines last seen in the autumn. Next, we find 1.2705 and 1.2655, stepping stones on the way up.

Resistance awaits at 1.2910, the daily high, and then 1.2940, a low point in early February. Next, 1.2950 worked as support in late January, and 1.3010 worked in both directions in recent weeks.