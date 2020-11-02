GBP/USD Current price: 1.2903

The Pound came under selling pressure after UK PM Johnson announced a one-month lockdown.

Brexit talks between the EU and the UK continue this week in Brussels.

GBP/USD battling with 1.2900 and at risk of falling further.

As expected, the GBP/USD pair started the week on a down note, falling to 1.2853, its lowest in almost a month. The slump came by the hand of the latest government announcement, as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a one-month national lockdown amid resurgent coronavirus contagions. The pair surged to an intraday high of 1.2942 during London trading hours, helped by upward revisions to the Markit Manufacturing PMIs. The UK index came in at 53.7, from an initial estimate of 53.3.

The UK won’t release relevant macroeconomic data this Tuesday, with the focus on Thursday, as the Bank of England is having a monetary policy meeting and could well announce negative rates or another sort of easing. Meanwhile, Brexit talks continue in Brussels, as the UK and the EU are working to avoid a no-deal breakdown. However, there are no fresh headlines on the matter, which somehow dents investors’ confidence in a positive outcome.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around the 1.2900 level and at risk of falling further. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remained capped by sellers aligned around the 200 SMA, while the 20 SMA maintains a strong bearish slope just above the larger one. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame remain within negative level with uneven directional strength but still indicating sellers overlap buyers.

Support levels: 1.2850 1.2805 1.2760

Resistance levels: 1.2950 1.2990 1.3030