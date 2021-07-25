The GBP/USD pair is poised to extend its slide, according to the daily chart. Technical indicators have turned marginally lower after a failed attempt to recover into positive ground, while a bearish 20 SMA caps advances. In the 4-hour chart, and for the near-term, the pair is meeting sellers on approaches to its 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level. Technical indicators retreat but remain above their midlines, indicating limited selling interest. The pair would need to clear the 1.3800 level to have chances of extending its advance toward the 1.3900 price zone.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus cases in the UK seems to be declining. On Friday, the country reported fewer cases for a second consecutive day, while on average, cases were down roughly 30% from the previous week. Also, the Northern Ireland Protocol drama remains in the background. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has aimed to renegotiate the accord, but the EU has closed the door to new talks on the matter. On the data front, the UK macroeconomic calendar will be scarce this week.

The GBP/USD pair ended Friday and the week unchanged around 1.3750, after bottoming on Tuesday at 1.3571, its lowest in five months. Mixed UK data limited advances despite a better market mood, as headline Retail Sales beat expectations in June, although figures in ex-fuel missed expectations. Additionally, Markit published the preliminary estimate of July PMIs, with the manufacturing index resulting in 60.4, while the services PMI printed at 57.8, both contracting from their previous readings and missing the market’s expectations.

