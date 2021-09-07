The GBP/USD pair trades near the 1.3800 figure, with a daily low set so far at 1.3795. The near-term picture favors additional slides as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair has fallen below its 20 and 200 SMAs. Technical indicators have crossed into negative territory, with uneven bearish strength but anyway skewing the risk to the downside. At this point, the pair could test the 1.3760 support, with a steeper decline expected on a break below it.

Meanwhile, the US returns from a long weekend. European equities are under pressure, following substantial gains in Asian markets. However, US government bond yields are sharply up with that on the 10-year Treasury note hovering around 1.36%.

Also, the UK published the BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales, which printed at 1.5% in August, below the previous 4.7%. Halifax House Prices in the same month were up 0.7%, better than anticipated.

The GBP/USD pair remains under selling pressure as the dollar extends its advance against most major rivals. Market participants are ignoring fundamental headlines and moving alongside sentiment, with GBP/USD decline partially offset by comments from Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders, who said that the UK does not need as much stimulus as before, adding that “maybe” is right to think of rates going up “in the next year or so.”

