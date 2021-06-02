GBP/USD Forecast: Delta variant puts double-bottom in danger, unless the Fed comes to the rescue

GBP/USD has been drifting lower as US inflation concerns and variant fears take their toll.

A soothing message from Fed officials could pause the bearish trend.

Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are gaining ground.

Delta – the fourth letter in the Greek alphabet is now a source of fear. It is the new name of the B.1.617.2 COVID-19 strain, aka the "Indian variant" and it has been taking its toll on the pound. Sterling is torn between increasing UK coronavirus cases and better news from the medical front – Britain recorded a day without deaths, for the first time since the pandemic.

Which narrative will take hold? The big question is the fate of the nation's last stage of reopening currently scheduled for June 21. Reports about massive vaccinations could push the pound higher while worries about Delta clusters could keep sterling depressed.

The dollar is experiencing a similar battle around US inflation fears. On the one hand, the latest ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat expectations – and the Prices Paid component remained elevated. On the other hand, the Federal Reserve does not seem to care.

US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity

Fed Governor Lael Brainard repeated the mantra that the economy has "a long way to go" and her colleague Randal Quarles added said the bank should not use its tools to address supply chain issues. Charles Evans and Raphael Bostic are scheduled to speak later, and the same dovish messages are due.

The bank also releases its "Beige Book" of economic evidence from the Fed's districts. Will it scream "inflation is coming|? it is hard to see officials moving closer to tapering their bond-buying scheme. As long as $120 billion are created from thin air every month, the greenback is set to remain under pressure. However, worried comments from the Fed's contacts could send the dollar up – and sterling over the line.

It is essential to note that markets are waiting for more data. Additional hints toward Friday's all-important jobs report are due out only on Thursday.

All in all, sterling leans to the downside but the dollar's foundations are also weak. In this "ugly contest," GBP/USD could extend its falls – at least on Wednesday.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar has slipped below both the 50 and 100 simple moving averages on the four-hour chart and momentum has flipped to the downside. While cable is still above the 200 SMA, bears have gained substantial ground.

Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.4125, and critical support is at 1.4095 – a double bottom, as the graph shows. Further down, 1.4050 and 1.4010 await the pair.

Some resistance is at 1.4165, where the 50 SMA hits the price. It is followed by 1.4220 and 1.4250 – the latter is the 2021 peak.