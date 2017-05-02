GBP/USD Forecast: decisive break below 100-DMA would confirm near-term reversal

The greenback witnessed a subdued price action at the start of a new trading week as markets continue to digest mixed results from Friday's monthly jobs report. The employment details showed 227K new jobs were added in the US economy during the month of January. The strong headline NFP print, however, got negated by an uptick in the unemployment rate and lackluster wage-growth.

Following the release, the US Dollar gave up early recovery gains, with the EUR/USD major reversing early losses and recovering back to 1.0800 neighborhood. Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair remained under some selling pressure against the backdrop of perceived dovish statement from BoE on Thursday and disappointing reading on the UK services sector out on Friday.

On Monday, the GBP/USD pair remained below 1.2500 psychological mark and traded around 100-day SMA, while the EUR/USD pair continued with its struggle to conquer 100-day SMA hurdle, currently near 1.0800 handle. In absence of any major market moving releases, the US political drama and uncertainty surrounding the US President Donald Trump's fiscal plans would be key catalyst for any movement in the FX market.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

With short-term technical indicators still in bullish territory, sustained recovery above 1.2500 mark should boost the pair towards 1.2540 resistance representing 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.3439-1.1980 downslide. Momentum above 1.2540 barrier could get extended towards 1.2580 horizontal resistance, en-route 1.2600 handle and an important resistance near 1.2650-55 area.

On the flip side, 100-day SMA near 1.2475 region remains immediate support to defend, which if broken has the potential to drag the pair back towards 50-day SMA support near 1.2430 region. A convincing break below 50-day SMA would turn the pair vulnerable to head towards testing 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.2330-25 zone.

EUR/USD

The pair remains capped below an important confluence resistance near 1.0800-1.0815 region, comprising of 100-day SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.1300-1.0341 downfall. Any downslide, however, has been able to find support at 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level near 1.0715-10 region. Hence, it would be prudent to wait for a decisive break through the mentioned levels before confirming the next leg of directional move.

Decisive move above 1.0810-15 immediate resistance seems to lift the pair to 1.0840 level (Dec. 8 high) ahead of 1.0880 horizontal resistance. The break-out momentum could further get extended beyond 1.0900 handle, towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level resistance near 1.0930-35 region.

Alternatively, sustained weakness 1.0700 handle is likely to accelerate the reversal move towards 1.0675 horizontal level, en-route 50-day SMA support near 1.0600 handle with some intermediate support near 1.0620 level (Jan. 30 lows). Below 50-day SMA support, the pair seems more likely to test 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.0565 area.