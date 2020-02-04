GBP/USD Current Price: 1.3041

The UK Markit Construction PMI recovered to 48.4 in January from 44.4 in December.

Markets are worried the EU and the UK won’t be able to reach a deal before year-end.

GBP/USD recovery fell short of reverting the dominant bearish stance.

The GBP/USD pair extended its slump to 1.2940 during London trading hours, but bounced roughly 100 pips, following encouraging UK data. The Sterling was under selling pressure amid mounting concerns the EU and the UK won’t be able to reach a deal before year-end. The UK currency then recovered with the release of the Markit Construction PMI, which improved to 48.4 in January from 44.4 in December. According to the official report, “data pointed to a much slower decline in UK construction output than that seen at the end of 2019.” The pair held on to gains despite persistent dollar’s demand.

Better than expected UK data temporarily overshadowed Brexit concerns, although these last are expected to continue to undermine Pound in the upcoming months. Data-related rallies will likely be short-lived. The Markit Services PMI for January, to be out this Wednesday, is foreseen unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 52.9.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has settled around 1.3040 at the end of the American session, unable to revert its bearish short-term stance, as the intraday advance stalled below a Fibonacci resistance level at around 1.3050. Furthermore, the 4-hour chart shows that it remained below all of its moving averages, while technical indicators remained within negative levels throughout the day.

Support levels: 1.3010 1.2980 1.2945

Resistance levels: 1.3050 1.3090 1.3125