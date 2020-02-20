GBP/USD Forecast: Data related bounce may prove selling opportunity as the pound's vain vanished

GBP/USD has fallen toward the 2020 lows amid US dollar strength, Brexit concerns.

Coronavirus headlines and reactions to data are on the agenda.

Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to further falls for the pair.

Sterling stamina was spectacular – until it evaporated instantly. The pound had been showing its power, resisting dollar strength, shrugging off worrying Brexit rhetoric and ignoring weak wages. Nevertheless – and on a day in which UK data beat expectations – it succumbed to pressure and fell sharply.

Cable has been edging higher after Retail Sales beat expectations with 0.9% in January. However, the limited nature of this advance seems to confirm sterling's new bias – a bearish one.

After Britain's Consumer Price Index beat expectations with 1.8%, GBP/USD advanced only to begin a long descent. EU ambassadors failed to agree on a common position regarding post-Brexit talks with the UK. Disagreements between France and other members have resulted in a delay, that may push back official talks between Brussels and London due in early March.

The risk that the UK exits the transition period on World Trade Organization terms is weighing on the pound.

Dollar strength

In broader markets, the US dollar has been extending its gains across the board. The US economy continues outperforming the rest of the world, especially in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Wednesday's bulk of economic indicators – Housing Starts, Building Permits, Producer Prices – all beat estimates.

The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes from its January decision also contributed to the greenback's strength. The world's most powerful central bank seems united on its policy of keeping rates unchanged. While the meeting took place before the extent of the disease became known, the publication also contributed to boosting the dollar.

China reported fewer new infections, but the world is worried about the deaths of two passengers on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the shores of Japan and the first mortality in South Korea. While Beijing announced more measures to help the economy, Asian stocks seemed only moderately encouraged by the move. High uncertainty prevails about the coronavirus' spread, its lethality, and most importantly for markets – the economic damage.

Overall, further Brexit developments, coronavirus headlines, and repositioning amid dollar strength are set to move currencies.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The recent fall has sent pound/dollar below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages that were converging around 1.30. Momentum remains to the downside and the Relative Strength Index is just above the 30 level – outside oversold conditions and implying further falls.

Overall, bears are in control.

Initial support is at 1.2890, which was a swing low earlier this month. Critical support awaits at the 2020 trough of 1.2875. Next, we are back to levels last seen in November 2019, with 1.2820 being the downside target. It was a double bottom back then.

Resistance awaits at 1.2940, which was a swing low twice in recent weeks. Next, we find 1.2970, another temporary low, before the round number of 1.30 which capped GBP/USD early in February.