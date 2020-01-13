GBP/USD Forecast: Critical support at risk on coordinated dovish attack

GBP/USD has been extending its losses amid dovish comments from the BOE.

The dollar's weakness after disappointing US jobs figures is having a minimal effect.

Monday's four-hour chart is showing critical downtrend support is at risk.

Not only Carney's carnage – but a seemingly coordinated message from the Bank of England to hint a rate cut is coming – and the pound is suffering.

Gertjan Vlieghe, an external member of the bank – who was the first to hint of the bank's hiking cycle in 2018 – has opened the door to cutting interest rates. In an interview to the Financial Times, Vileghe has said that if incoming data fails to improve, he will vote to cut rates. His words join Governor Mark Carney's comments of a "prompt response" to economic stagnation. Moreover, Silvana Tenreyro, who is also on the Monetary Policy Committee, seems ready for monetary stimulus.

The bank will have plenty of incoming data to consider before its next meeting in early February. However, traders have already reacted by selling off the pound. GBP/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.30 and EUR/GBP is on the rise.

Monthly Gross Domestic Product figures for November are set to show ongoing stagnation. As the statistics are monthly an not quarterly, the greater impact may be reserved for inflation and retail sales data later this week.

Brexit uncertainty, USD weakness

The economy has suffered from uncertainty related to Brexit. Despite the Conservatives' landslide victory, the EU and the UK remain apart on future trade relations. Britain leaves the bloc at the end of the month but holds onto most obligations and benefits during the transition period which expires by year-end.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists that both sides can clinch a new accord by then, but the EU has repeatedly expressed doubts. Simon Coveney, Ireland's minister of foreign affairs and trade, has been the latest to cool expectations by saying that "the EU will not be rushed into a trade deal just because Britain passes a law"

His words add to pressure on GBP/USD, which is unable to take advantage of the dollar's weakness. The US Non-Farm Payrolls report showed a meager increase of only 145,000 jobs in December, below expectations. Wage growth also disappointed with 2.9% yearly.

The safe-haven greenback is also under pressure amid optimism about a Sino-American trade deal. Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is leading a delegation to Washington to sign Phase One of the agreement and investors are eager to dive into the details. Both sides have been upbeat about the next stages.

Overall, the BOE's comments, Brexit, and trade news are set to rock markets.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is trading alongside a downtrend support line that has been accompanying it since early in the year. It has already dipped below this line but the break has yet to be confirmed. Momentum on the four-hour chart is to the downside and GBP/USD remains below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.

Only the Relative Strength Index provides hope for the bulls – it is on the verge of falling beneath the 30 level – thus entering oversold conditions.

Support awaits at 1.2985, which was November 2019's high and also the daily low at the time of writing. It is followed by 1.2950, which capped sterling in the autumn. Next, 1.29 is a round number that also cushioned the falls around Christmas.

Looking up, 1.3010 serves as resistance after working as such in October and providing support last week. 1.3050 was a swing low in early January. Next, 1.3080 provided support last week and also converges with the 100 SMA. 1.3125 and 1.3170 are next.