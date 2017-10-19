GBP/USD Forecast: critical support at 1.3120

UK Retail Sales plunge, higher inflation takes its toll

Risk aversion on EU political jitters favors the greenback

Risk aversion and worst-than-expected UK Retail Sales took their toll on the Pound, resulting in the GBP/USD pair falling down to a fresh weekly low of 1.3127. Retail sales fell in September by 0.8% monthly basis, ending up by 1.2% when compared to a year earlier. Both figures were below market's expectations, while retail sales ex-fuel, were also well-below expected. Higher inflation is indeed the main reason behind sales' decline. The pair bounced modestly from the mentioned low, but hovers around 1.3145, the 61.8% retracement of the latest daily advance between 1.3026 and 1.3336, overall bearish.

The dollar regained its footing on risk aversion, as worldwide equities are plummeting, lead by the tech sector, and Spain announced it will start the process to apply the Art. 155 on Catalonia, after the region, failed to answer the government whether it declared the independence or not.

From a technical point of view, an early rally was contained by a bearish 20 SMA, which has already crossed below the 200 EMA, both above the current level, whilst technical indicators have been rejected from their mid-lines, now accelerating south within negative territory. Renewed selling pressure below 1.3120, October 12th low should result in a 100% retracement to 1.3026. Resistances are now at 1.3180, the immediate Fibonacci resistance, followed by the 1.3220/30 area where moving averages and the next Fibonacci level stand.

View live chart of the GBP/USD