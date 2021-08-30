GBP/USD Forecast: Critical resistance outweighs Powell's propulsion, downside correction looms

- GBP/USD has been retreating from the highs as markets calm from Fed Chair Powell's dovishness.
- Concerns about covid in the UK and Brexit could weigh on sterling.
- Monday's four-hour chart is showing critical resistance looms over the pair.
Close, but no cigar – that expression may reflect Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's stance on tapering bond buys, and also GBP/USD's attempt to reach critical resistance. While that technical cap holds, bears are gaining ground.
Powell said he thought – in the past tense – that slowing down the bank's $120 billion/month bond purchase program would be appropriate this year. However, while employment improved, inflation remains transitory according to his assessment and the Delta COVID-19 variant undermines the recovery.
Federal Reserve Chair Powell: Make me a rate hawk, but not yet
His words fell short of signaling a taper announcement in September, and the prospects of more dollars printed sent the currency down. He also clarified that deciding to raise interest rates is a whole different ballgame. The Fed Chair's dovishness came as a surprise to those who had been listening to Powell's hawkish colleagues, who all expressed their desire to tighten just before Powell took to the stage.
The greenback tumbled down on Friday and is stabilizing on Monday as traders await Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. If America's hiring and wage growth remain robust, a September taper – or "Septaper" – would return to the agenda. Mixed figures could push the announcement back to November or even December.
Powell Quick Analysis: Dove defeats the dollar, without a strong NFP, forget about tpaering
On the other side of the pond, Brits are enjoying a bank holiday but have reasons to worry. Coronavirus cases remain stubbornly high, above 30,000 daily, and hospitalizations are also of concern. Another issue investors are grappling with is Brexit – a shortage of EU lorry drivers has caused shortages in some supermarkets.
Moreover, EU politicians are returning from their summer holidays and may fire adverse statements on the unresolved Northern Irish protocol issue. That could send sterling down.
All in all, Powell's propelling of cable bulls has its limits – and bears could take over.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar has failed to reach the all-important 1.3785 level once again. It fell short of even tackling it. That line served as a separator of ranges during August and is back up by the 200 Simple Moving Average on the four-hour chart, which awaits at 1.38. GBP/USD was also rejected at the 100 SMA. On the other hand, momentum remains to the upside and the pair still holds above the 50 SMA.
Overall, bears are in the lead, but not in full control.
Immediate support is at 1.3750, a resistance line from last week. It is followed by 1.3675, a swing low, and by 1.3635 and 1.36.
Beyond 1.3785 and 1.38, the next levels to watch on the upside are 1.3830 and 1.3875.
