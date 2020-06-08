GBP/USD Current price: 1.2722
- EU’s chief negotiator Barnier repeated the UK backtracked on its Political Declaration’s commitments.
- The UK recorded the lowest number of daily deaths of coronavirus since the lockdown began.
- GBP/USD holding near multi-month highs, bullish despite Brexit turmoil.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2627 but recovered the lost ground to settle near its recent highs in the 1.2720 price zone, posting a modest intraday advance. There was no particular catalyst behind the intraday decline, although the soft tone of European equities throughout the first half of the day lent temporal support to the American currency, later reverted by the positive tone of Wall Street. The UK didn’t publish macroeconomic data, with the attention still centered on Brexit talks. This Monday, EU’s chief negotiator Barnier accused the UK of backtracking on the commitments made in the Political Declaration, repeating that there has not been real progress in negotiations.
On a positive note, the UK recorded the lowest number of daily deaths of coronavirus since the lockdown began, and the government is considering to reopen pubs as soon as June 22, ahead of the initial July 4 date scheduled to start the third phase of easing restrictive measures. This Wednesday, the UK will publish the BRC Like-For-Like Retail Sales for May, previously at 5.7%,
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is holding on to its bullish stance, according to the 4-hour chart that shows that the pair holds above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, currently providing dynamic support around 1.2620. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold near their daily highs, the Momentum retreating modestly and the RSI consolidating around 68. The pair would has room to extend its rally once above 1.2730, as it topped the level to days in-a-row.
Support levels: 1.2670 1.2620 1.2580
Resistance levels: 1.2730 1.2785 1.2420
