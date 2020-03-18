GBP/USD Current Price: 1.1593
- The UK will close schools starting next Friday, but no other measures announced.
- Wall Street plummeted amid blind fears leading the way.
- GBP/USD trading at levels last seen in 1985, extremely oversold but still bearish.
The GBP/USD pair plunged to its lowest since 1985, trading as low as 1.1450 during US trading, although later bouncing to the 1.1650 price zone. The latest slump was triggered by headlines indicating that the UK death toll amid coronavirus rose 55% in one day, now up to 104. The UK has refused to apply lockdown measures and has taken a lighter approach to the coronavirus outbreak, partially explaining Sterling’s collapse. This Wednesday, news headlines indicated that the UK would finally close schools on Friday, but still, no lockdown or travel bans announced. The global panic and Wall Street´s indexes triggering the circuit breaker again, for sure added to the negative performance of the pair.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair remains extremely volatile, and despite being extremely oversold, the risk remains skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA accelerates well above the current level, having trouble to catch up with price amid the brutal slide. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame are currently standing at extreme readings, with the RSI now at 12. There are no particular signs indicating downside exhaustion, and in fact, the daily chart shows that technical indicators continue heading firmly lower despite being in extreme levels.
Support levels: 1.1590 1.1545 1.1490
Resistance levels: 1.1660 1.1720 1.1770
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD crashes to a new two-decade low sub-0.5600 ahead of RBA
AUD/USD is down over 3% and renews a decade low below 0.5600, crashing amid increased expectations of an RBA rate cut and QE program while coronavirus-led sell-off in industrial metals and rush for the liquidy currency US dollar also keep the Aussie heavily pressured.
USD/JPY rallies hard towards 110.00, fresh three-week highs
The upside in the US dollar is gathering steam and boding well for USD/JPY despite the grim global economic outlook and risk aversion. Japan’s CPI data came in below expectations and BOJ minutes favors further easing, which adds to the gains in the spot.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.
WTI struggles to hold onto recovery gains, seesaws near $23.50
WTI stays under pressure for the fourth consecutive day while taking rounds to $23.50 amid the Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the black gold reverses the pullback moves from 17-year lows marked during the late-US session the previous day.
Currency carnage as FX markets become unhinged
The market now realizes it’s the sum of all fears: the world's central banks are powerless to stop the market turmoil. With a more extensive and far quicker spread of the virus than generally expected just weeks ago, investors are hunkering down for a severe global recession.