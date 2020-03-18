GBP/USD Current Price: 1.1593

The UK will close schools starting next Friday, but no other measures announced.

Wall Street plummeted amid blind fears leading the way.

GBP/USD trading at levels last seen in 1985, extremely oversold but still bearish.

The GBP/USD pair plunged to its lowest since 1985, trading as low as 1.1450 during US trading, although later bouncing to the 1.1650 price zone. The latest slump was triggered by headlines indicating that the UK death toll amid coronavirus rose 55% in one day, now up to 104. The UK has refused to apply lockdown measures and has taken a lighter approach to the coronavirus outbreak, partially explaining Sterling’s collapse. This Wednesday, news headlines indicated that the UK would finally close schools on Friday, but still, no lockdown or travel bans announced. The global panic and Wall Street´s indexes triggering the circuit breaker again, for sure added to the negative performance of the pair.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair remains extremely volatile, and despite being extremely oversold, the risk remains skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA accelerates well above the current level, having trouble to catch up with price amid the brutal slide. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame are currently standing at extreme readings, with the RSI now at 12. There are no particular signs indicating downside exhaustion, and in fact, the daily chart shows that technical indicators continue heading firmly lower despite being in extreme levels.

Support levels: 1.1590 1.1545 1.1490

Resistance levels: 1.1660 1.1720 1.1770