GBP/USD Forecast: could slide to 1.2950 if breaks Oct. lows, NFP eyed

The GBP/USD pair came under some intense selling pressure on Thursday and tumbled to a four-week low in wake of a dovish assessment of the highly anticipated BoE rate hike move. The central bank hiked interest rates for the first in 10 years and took back an emergency cut announced after the Brexit vote in August 2016, bringing rates up to 0.5% from a record-low of 0.25%. The MPC voted 7-2 in favor of the hike but the accompanying statement portrayed a dovish outlook and signaled that this was not the beginning of a tightening cycle as there are considerable risks to the economic outlook, forecasting only two hikes over the forecast horizon.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar was largely unaffected by the US President Donald Trump's nomination of Jerome Powell as the new Fed Chair and also recovered early losses triggered by the leaked details of the long-awaited tax plan.

The pair managed to stage a minor recovery during the Asian session on Friday as investors focus now shifts to the keenly watched US monthly jobs report (NFP), due later today. Ahead of the key event risk, the UK services PMI would be looked upon for some trading opportunities during the European session.

Looking at the technical picture, the pair on Thursday broke below 100-day SMA for the first time since August and is now rebounding from a short-term descending trend-line support. A clear break below the trend-line support, currently near the 1.3045-40 region, would confirm a fresh bearish break and turn the pair vulnerable to accelerate the fall towards the key 1.30 psychological mark before eventually dropping to an important support near mid-1.2900s, marking 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.3657-1.3027 downfall and subsequent rebound.

On the flip side, any up-move back above the 1.3085 region (100-day SMA), and the 1.3100 handle, is likely to confront immediate resistance near 1.3130 area, which if cleared could trigger a short-covering bounce back towards the 1.3100 handle.