GBP/USD Forecast: could slide to 1.2400 handle if fails to defend 100-DMA support, US GDP in focus

The US Dollar extended its recovery move from yesterday's 7-week low, with both the GBP/USD and the EUR/USD majors reversing over 100-pips from multi-week highs touched on Thursday. The GBP/USD pair lost its upside momentum despite of better-than-expected preliminary GDP number that showed UK economy recorded a growth of 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2016, as compared to 0.5% expected. From the US, a higher-than-expected jump in weekly unemployment claims and dismal new home sales data failed to hinder the greenback's recovery momentum amid fresh leg of up-move in the US treasury bond yields.

On Friday, the release of advanced US GDP number for the fourth quarter of 2016 and monthly durable goods orders would help investors determine the next leg of directional move. Also in focus would be UK PM Theresa May's meeting with the US President Donald Trump, which might infuse some volatility in the GBP/USD major.

Technical outlook

GBP/USD

With short-term indicators still in bullish territory, any follow through retracement might now be limited near 1.2520-10 confluence support comprising of 100-day SMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s recent recovery move. However, a convincing break below this immediate support would negate the expectations and turn the pair vulnerable to head back towards 50-day SMA strong support near 1.2415-10 region, also coinciding with 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

On the flip side, momentum back above 1.2600 handle now seems to confront resistance near 1.2630 level above which the pair is likely to surpass multi-week highs resistance near 1.2670-75 region and head towards reclaiming 1.2700 handle ahead of a strong hurdle near 1.2730-40 horizontal area.

EUR/USD

The pair seems to have started losing its upside momentum and has now turned negative for the week, snapping six consecutive weeks of winning streak. Currently hovering around 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the latest leg of recovery move, a follow through selling pressure has the potential to drag the pair towards 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level support near 1.0600 round figure mark, en-route 50-day SMA support near 1.0585-80 region.

Meanwhile on the upside, 1.0700 handle now seems to act as immediate resistance and is closely followed by a barrier near 1.0715-20 area. On a sustained move back above these immediate resistance levels, the pair is likely to make a fresh attempt towards clearing 1.0770 strong hurdle and head towards testing 100-day SMA resistance near 1.0825-30 region.