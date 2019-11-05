GBP/USD forecast: Could slide back towards challenging 1.2800 handle, UK services PMI in focus

Monday’s dismal UK construction PMI exerted some pressure on the British Pound.

US-China trade optimism underpinned the USD demand and added to the selling bias.

Traders now look forward to the UK/US PMI prints for some short-term impetus.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling on the first day of a new trading week and was being weighed down by a combination of negative factors. The fact that the actual outcome of the UK snap election could be surprising, the GBP bulls refrained from placing any aggressive bets. The British Pound was further weighed down by the disappointing release of the UK construction PMI, which fell for the sixth consecutive month and came in at 44.2 for October. The reading was better than the previous month's reading of 43.3 but pointed to a continuous fall in the construction output and remained closer to the ten-year low level of 43.1 recorded in June.

Weighed down by resurgent USD demand

On the other hand, the US Dollar managed to regain some positive traction on the back of positive trade-related comments. In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Sunday, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism about a US-China trade deal and said that the licenses for American companies to export certain technology products to China’s Huawei would be issued very shortly. This added to the recent trade optimism and helped lift the global sentiment. This was evident from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and eventually extended some support to the Greenback.



The pair slipped back below the 1.2900 handle, though the downside is likely to remain limited in the wake of the incoming opinion polls, which have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December. The pair held steady around the 1.2880 region through the Asian session on Tuesday as market participants now look forward to the UK services PMI for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much the pair and bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to extend the momentum further towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region. Ahead of the key pivotal point, the 1.2925-30 region is likely to act as immediate strong resistance.

On the flip side, the pair now seems to have found acceptance below 200-hour EMA and hence, remains poised to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.2800 round figure mark. Failure to defend the said handle now seems to pave the way for an extension of the slide further towards the 1.2710-1.2700 region with some intermediate support near mid-1.2700s.