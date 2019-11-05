GBP/USD forecast: Could slide back towards challenging 1.2800 handle, UK services PMI in focus

- Monday’s dismal UK construction PMI exerted some pressure on the British Pound.
- US-China trade optimism underpinned the USD demand and added to the selling bias.
- Traders now look forward to the UK/US PMI prints for some short-term impetus.
The GBP/USD pair witnessed some intraday selling on the first day of a new trading week and was being weighed down by a combination of negative factors. The fact that the actual outcome of the UK snap election could be surprising, the GBP bulls refrained from placing any aggressive bets. The British Pound was further weighed down by the disappointing release of the UK construction PMI, which fell for the sixth consecutive month and came in at 44.2 for October. The reading was better than the previous month's reading of 43.3 but pointed to a continuous fall in the construction output and remained closer to the ten-year low level of 43.1 recorded in June.
Weighed down by resurgent USD demand
On the other hand, the US Dollar managed to regain some positive traction on the back of positive trade-related comments. In an interview with Bloomberg Television on Sunday, the US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism about a US-China trade deal and said that the licenses for American companies to export certain technology products to China’s Huawei would be issued very shortly. This added to the recent trade optimism and helped lift the global sentiment. This was evident from a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields and eventually extended some support to the Greenback.
The pair slipped back below the 1.2900 handle, though the downside is likely to remain limited in the wake of the incoming opinion polls, which have been indicating a majority for the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party at the upcoming election in December. The pair held steady around the 1.2880 region through the Asian session on Tuesday as market participants now look forward to the UK services PMI for a fresh impetus. Later during the early North-American session, the US ISM non-manufacturing PMI might further contribute towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much the pair and bulls are likely to wait for a sustained move beyond the key 1.30 psychological mark before positioning for any further near-term appreciating move. Above the mentioned handle, the pair is likely to extend the momentum further towards the 1.3065-70 intermediate resistance ahead of the 1.3100 round-figure mark and late April swing highs near the 1.3175 region. Ahead of the key pivotal point, the 1.2925-30 region is likely to act as immediate strong resistance.
On the flip side, the pair now seems to have found acceptance below 200-hour EMA and hence, remains poised to accelerate the slide back towards challenging the 1.2800 round figure mark. Failure to defend the said handle now seems to pave the way for an extension of the slide further towards the 1.2710-1.2700 region with some intermediate support near mid-1.2700s.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates on lower ground amid optimism about trade
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1130, consolidating its losses recorded late on Monday. The US and China are nearing an accord that may include removing tariffs. The US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY sits near multi-day tops, bulls likely to aim towards 109.00 handle
Renewed US-China trade optimism weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls further took cues from some follow-through uptick in the US bond yields. Tuesday’s US ISM non-manufacturing PMI will be eyed for some trading impetus.
US Service Sector October PMI Preview: That turned corner must be around here somewhere
Services PMI is estimated to rise to 53.4 in October from 52.6 in September. The business activity index is expected to slip to 55.0 from 55.2. Employment was 50.4 in and 53.1 in Aug. New orders were 53.7 in Sept and 60.3 in Aug.
Gold: Range play intact amid trade optimism
Prices remain trapped in $1,520-$1,475 range for the fifth straight week. The US and China are closing on the phase-one of a trade deal and forcing a breakout is going to be a tough task for the yellow metal bulls. The hourly chart shows scope for a re-test of $1,500.