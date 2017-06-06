GBP/USD Forecast: could drift back to 1.28 handle ahead of the crucial UK election

Uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the UK general elections once again weighed on the British Pound, with the GBP/USD pair on Tuesday retreating sharply from one-week highs around mid-1.2900s. The pair fell to as low as 1.2870 region after the latest YouGov UK election model results showed Conservatives falling short of an overall majority by 22-seats.

Additional downside, however, was contained by persistent greenback selling interest. The key US Dollar Index sank to 7-month lows amid growing expectations that the Fed might now opt for a more dovish monetary policy stance in wake of the recent US macroeconomic data disappointment. The buck was also being weighed down by nervousness ahead of former FBI Chief James Comey’s testimony before a Senate panel on Thursday.

The pair subsequently recovered back above the 1.2900 handle but now seems to be confronting resistance at a short-term ascending trend-line support break-point. Tuesday's decisive weakness below the trend-line support confirmed a short-term bearish Rising Wedge chart pattern formation on 1-hourly chart and hence, the pair now seems vulnerable to head back towards retesting the 1.2800 handle, with some intermediate support near 1.2845-40 region. The downslide could further get extended towards 1.2770 confluence support, but the same is unlikely to be broken ahead of the crucial UK election on Thursday.

Alternatively, only a sustained recovery back above the 1.2900 handle, leading to a subsequent move through 1.2915-20 support turned resistance, might negate the bearish bias and could lift the pair towards an intermediate resistance near 1.2965-70 region en-route the key 1.30 psychological mark.