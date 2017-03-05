GBP/USD Forecast: could correct to sub-1.28 level on weaker UK services PMI

The US Dollar held mildly weaker during Asian session on Thursday and was seen consolidating overnight gains triggered by the Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy statement. At the end of its two-day policy meeting, the Fed left interest rate unchanged, as was widely expected, and downplayed concerns over slowing economic growth during the first-quarter of 2017 by saying that the slowdown was likely because of transitory factors. Investors interpreted the statement as hawkish and seemed convinced that the Fed could further hike rates as early as in June.

The perceived hawkish statement further collaborated to the already positive sentiment surrounding the greenback in wake of a slightly better-than-expected ADP report, showing addition of 177K new jobs during April, and ISM non-manufacturing PMI print, which market its second highest reading in 1-1/2 year. Today’s US economic docket features the release of weekly jobless claims, Prelim Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs for the first quarter of 2017, along with Trade Balance and Factory Orders data later during the NA session.

GBP/USD

In response to the Fed announcement, the pair dropped back to a previous trading range resistance break-point, now turned support at 1.2865 level. The British Pound even failed to benefit from Wednesday stronger UK construction PMI, which added to upbeat UK manufacturing PMI print released earlier during the week. Traders would now look forward to today's release of UK services PMI, which if failed to lend any additional support would turn the pair vulnerable to extend its corrective slide.

A follow through weakness below 1.2865-60 region, now seems to drag the pair towards 1.2835 intermediate support, en-route the 1.2800 handle. The momentum could further get extended towards

1.2765-60 strong horizontal support, which if broken should negate any near-term bullish bias and pave way for additional near-term weakness.

On the flip side, 1.2915-25 area now seems to have emerged as immediate hurdle, but major upside resistance remains near mid-1.2900s. A convincing break through this important hurdle should now lift the pair immediately towards the key 1.30 psychological mark, above which the bullish momentum has the potential to continue boosting the pair further towards 1.3060-65 horizontal resistance ahead of the next major hurdle near 1.3085-90 region.

EUR/USD

The pair continues to face fresh supply near 1.0930-50 important hurdle and is now trading near the lower end of weekly trading range. From a technical perspective, the pair remains confined within a narrowing trading range, possibly forming a symmetrical triangle on 4-hourly chart. Hence, it would prudent to wait for a decisive break through this triangular formation before confirming the next leg of directional move for the pair.

Bears would be eyeing for a decisive break through the triangle support, currently near 1.0880 level, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the slide towards the very important 200-day SMA critical support near 1.0835 region. A follow through weakness would hint towards additional weakness initially towards post-French election swing lows support near 1.0820 level before the pair eventually breaks below the 1.0800 handle and head towards 1.0775-70 area, previous resistance now turned support.

Alternatively, rebound from current support area, leading to a move back above 1.0900 handle and 1.0915 horizontal resistance, might continue to confront strong supply at the triangle resistance, near 1.0930 level. On a sustained move beyond this important hurdle should trigger a fresh wave of buying interest and lift the pair beyond the key 1.1000 psychological mark towards testing its next static hurdle near 1.1025-30 area.