GBP/USD Current price: 1.3739

UK February retail sales data is due on Friday.

Vaccines: UK PM Johnson warns against blockades, EU leaders meet to discuss exports and distribution.

GBP/USD correct higher from one-month lows after finding support again at 1.3665/70.

The GBP/USD pair bottomed this Thursday at 1.3669, slightly below Wednesday's low, and then started a significant correction above 1.3700. It moved toward 1.3750 even amid risk aversion and with the US Dollar Index in positive territory. The improvement in talks between the United Kingdom and the European Union helped the pound, that also rose versus the euro. Later, a sharp recovery in Wall Street added support to cable.

In the US, economic data came in above expectations but did not boost the greenback further. The dollar rose supported by a rebound in US yields and a deterioration in market sentiment, losing momentum once Wall Street bounced sharply to the upside. During the American session, the pound outperformed, holding onto daily gains and near the top. Retail sales data is due in the UK on Friday, and in the US, income, spending, and consumer inflation numbers will be released. The bond market and risk sentiment will likely continue to be key drivers.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The 4-hour chart for GBP/USD shows price well below the 20 SMA, but the slope is flattening. Risks remain tilted to the downside, but the pair built a strong support, not yet base, around 1.3670. A break under that area should lead to further losses. On the upside, a recovery above 1.3750 would add more momentum to the pound. The 1.3800 zone will likely hold if reach, favoring a retreat.

Support levels: 1.3705 1.3675 1.3640

Resistance levels: 1.3750 1.3800 1.3830