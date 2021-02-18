GBP/USD Forecast: Corrective pullback might still be seen as buying opportunity

GBP/USD retreated further from 34-month tops and was pressured by broad-based USD strength.

Hotter-than-expected UK CPI failed to provide any meaningful impetus or lend support to the pair.

Upbeat US macro data provided an additional boost to the buck and contributed to the decline.

The GBP/USD pair witnessed some selling on Wednesday and retreated further from 34-month tops, around the 1.3950 region touched in the previous session. The corrective slide was exclusively sponsored by some strong follow-through US dollar buying interest, which remained well supported by the recent runaway rally in the US Treasury bond yields. The pair did get a minor lift following the release of hotter-than-expected UK consumer inflation figures, though bulls struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.3900 round-figure mark. The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the headline CPI rose to a three-month high level of 0.7% in January and the core reading came in at 1.4%, both beating expectations.

Meanwhile, the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations, the slowing pace of infections and the likelihood for the passage of the US President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion stimulus package has been fueling optimism about a relatively faster US economic recovery. This, along with expectations for an acceleration in inflation, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year bond to the highest level in over a year. Stronger-than-anticipated US economic releases – monthly Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) for January – offered fresh signs of strength in the US economic outlook and provided an additional boost to the USD. This, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the major.

Separately, the minutes from the FOMC meeting in January, which revealed that the US central bank will maintain an ultra-accommodative monetary policy stance, did little to provide any meaningful impetus. That said, a modest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields kept a lid on any further gains for the USD. Apart from this, optimism that the impressive pace of vaccinations in the UK would allow Prime Minister Boris Johnson to lift COVID-19 restrictions and get the economy moving assisted the pair to bounce off weekly lows. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through and quickly ran out of the steam during the Asian session on Thursday. The pair languished near mid-1.3800s and remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK. The US economic docket highlights the release of Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, the usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and housing market data – Building Permits and Housing Starts. Traders might further take cues from the action in the US bond market, which will continue to play a key role in influencing the USD and produce some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight breakthrough a near two-week-old ascending trend-line and a subsequent slide below 100-hour SMA could be seen as the first signs of bullish exhaustion. Some follow-through weakness below 200-hour SMA, currently around the 1.3835 region, will add credence to the negative bias and prompt some technical selling. The pair might then turn vulnerable to break below the 1.3800 round-figure mark and extend the corrective slide. However, any further downfall is more likely to attract some buying near the 1.3760-55 confluence resistance breakpoint, now turned support. This should act as a strong near-term base for the major, which if broken decisively will negate prospects for any further gains.

On the flip side, the 1.3900 round-figure mark now seems to have emerged as immediate strong resistance. A sustained move beyond has the potential to lift the pair back towards the 1.3950 region, or near three-year tops set earlier this week. The momentum could further get extended, which should assist bullish traders to aim to reclaim the key 1.4000 psychological mark for the first time since April 2018.