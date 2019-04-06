The GBP/USD pair gained some positive traction at the start of a new trading week and built on Friday's late rebound from nearly five-month lows. In absence of any fresh negative Brexit headlines, traders found an incentive to cover their short positions in the wake a broad-based US Dollar weakness. The US Treasury bond yields had been falling rather sharply amid the global fight to safety triggered by the recent escalation in trade tensions. Adding to this, fears of an economic slowdown now seemed to fuel speculations that the Fed might be forced to cut interest rates by the end of this year and further collaborated to the recent USD pullback from near two-year tops.
On the economic data front, the UK manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 in May - marking its weakest reading since July 2016, though was largely ignored by market participants. From the US, the ISM manufacturing PMI showed that the outlook fell to its lowest point since October 2016. This coupled with dovish comments by St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, saying that a rate cut may be warranted soon, added to the bearish pressure surrounding the greenback and further collaborated to the pair's goodish intraday up-move.
The pair held on to its mildly positive tone for the third consecutive session on Tuesday as market participants now look forward to the UK construction PMI for some impetus. Later during the early North-American session, a scheduled speech by the Fed Chair Jerome Powell might influence the USD price dynamics and further collaborate towards producing some meaningful trading opportunities.
From a technical perspective, the pair already seems to have found acceptance above 200-hour SMA and bullish oscillators on hourly charts further support prospects for an extension of the corrective bounce. Hence, the pair now seems poised to surpass the 1.2700 handle and aim towards testing its next major resistance near the 1.2740-50 supply zone.
On the flip side, 200-hour SMA, around mid-1.2600s now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the pair is likely to slide back towards testing the 1.2600 round figure mark. A follow-through selling will indicate the resumption of the prior well-established bearish trend for a possible fall towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark, with Friday's swing low - around the 1.2560 region, acting as an intermediate support.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
