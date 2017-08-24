GBP/USD Forecast: corrective bounce, bearish

The GBP/USD pair is trying to recover above the 1.2800 level early Europe, but UK data just released caps the advance. The revision of Q2 GDP confirmed that the economy grew by 0.3% in the three months to June, and by 1.7% annual basis, although business investment figures suffered a downward revision to unchanged, a sign of distrust and uncertainty over the economic future of the UK. A broadly weaker dollar is helping the pair to remain afloat, but not far above the mentioned threshold. In the meantime, a lower low for the month has been set at 1.2773 earlier today.

As most financial assets, trading is limited ahead of major events this Friday, in the form of Yellen and Draghi speeches. None of them is expected to offer a clear stance on monetary policy, neither to surprise the market changing their conservatives stances. Nevertheless, speculative interest is eagerly waiting for any clue.

Later today, the US will release its weekly unemployment claims figures and Existing Home Sales for July, this last, expected to disappoint.

From a technical point of view, the ongoing shallow bounce is not enough to revert the dominant bearish tone, with short-term selling interest now aligned around 1.2830. In the 4 hours chart, the price is below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators have managed to post modest recoveries from oversold levels, but remain well into negative territory, all of which maintains the risk towards the downside. 1.2770 is the immediate support, with a break below it exposing the 1.2700/20 region for later on the day. Beyond the mentioned 1.2830 on the other hand, the recovery can extend up to 1.2860.

