GBP/USD Current price: 1.2465
- BOE’s Governor Bailey wants to reduce the balance sheet before rising rates.
- The preliminary estimates of the UK Markit PMIs for June expected to bounce.
- GBP/USD poised to extend its advance needs to recover past 1.2520.
The GBP/USD pair has managed to recover some ground after bottoming at 1.2359, as a result of the broad dollar’s weakness and hopes UK’s PM Johnson will keep advancing with the reopening plan. The pair reached a daily high of 1.2476, finishing the day not far below this last. UK data failed to impress, despite coming in better-than-expected. The CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders improved to -58% in June from -62% in May, beating expectations of -59%.
Bank of England Governor´s Andrew Bailey hit the wires on Monday, and he said that the central bank would need to reduce its balance sheet before raising rates significantly, indicating that “elevated balance sheets could limit the room for manoeuvre in future emergencies.”
This Tuesday, Markit will release the preliminary estimate of the June Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 45 from 40.7 in May, and the Services PMI, expected at 39.5 from 29 in the previous month. The improvement will be welcome despite contraction is still foreseen in both sectors.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has settled just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily decline at 1.2450, an immediate support level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is trading a few pips above a still bearish 20 SMA, which converges with the mentioned Fibonacci level, while technical indicators stand within neutral levels, the Momentum advancing but the RSI flat. Overall, the pair seems poised to continue advancing, with a firmer bullish case once above 1.2517, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned slide.
Support levels: 1.2450 1.2410 1.2370
Resistance levels: 1.2485 1.2520 1.2560
