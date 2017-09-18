GBP/USD Forecast: correcting lower, but bullish

The GBP/USD pair eases at the beginning of the week, trading below Friday's US session low of 1.3555, as improved market sentiment give the greenback a breath of fresh air. The pair advanced almost 500 pips in the last two days of the previous week, on the back of a shift in BOE's MPC stance, clearly hawkish on monetary policy. A due correction in quiet Monday trading seems going under way, with scope to extend, should the positive sentiment persist.

Technically, the 4 hours chart for the pair shows that the price is far above its moving averages, with the 20 SMA around 1.3410, too far away to be relevant at the time being. Indicators in the mentioned chart are correcting extreme overbought conditions, supporting the case for a downward corrective move. Nevertheless, the pair is long-term bullish, and speculative interest will likely add to long on dips.

Below 1.3520, the downward corrective movement can extend down to 1.3480/90, and later towards the 1.3440 region. Resistances come at 1.3565, with gains beyond it opening doors for a retest of the daily high at 1.3618.

View live chart of the GBP/USD