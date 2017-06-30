GBP/USD Forecast: correcting from month tops, but bullish bias remains

The GBP/USD pair touched a fresh one-month high level of 1.3030 during Asian session on Thursday, supported by persistent US Dollar selling bias and recent hawkish comment by the BOE Governor Mark Carney. The pair, however, failed to extend the up-move and has now retreated back below the key 1.30 psychological mark amid modest greenback recovery.

Meanwhile, bulls were little inspired by today's in-line release of UK GDP figures, showing that the economy expanded 0.2% q-o-q and 2% annualized rate. The readings matched original estimates and seem to have prompted some profit taking, especially after the pair's recent upsurge of near 450-pips from sub-1.2600 level, two-month lows touched last week.

Other UK economic data showed total business investment grew 0.6% q-o-q and the index of services rose 0.2% during the three months through April. Meanwhile, the UK current account deficit stood at £16.89 billion for the first quarter, which although rose from previous quarter's £12.090 billion but was still better than £17.250 billion expected.

The current pull-back would still be categorized as corrective in nature as investors now look forward to a string of US economic data - Core PCE Price Index, Personal income/spending data, Chicago PMI and Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment Index, for some fresh trading impetus.

Looking at the technical picture, short-term indicators continue to point towards additional near-term appreciating move and hence, any further retracement is likely to find immediate support near 1.2955-50 region. A sustained break below the said support might trigger a follow through correction back towards the 1.2900 handle ahead of 1.2880-75 important horizontal support.

Meanwhile, on the upside, bulls would continue to aim for a decisive breakthrough yearly highs resistance near 1.3040-50 region, which if cleared might continue to boost the pair even beyond the 1.3100 handle towards testing its next major hurdle near 1.3165 region, marking 61.8% Fibonacci expansion level of 1.2109-1.3048 latest up-swing and subsequent retracement.