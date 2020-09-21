GBP/USD Current price: 1.2801
- UK PM Johnson is reportedly considering a national two-week lockdown.
- The UK CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders is seen in September at -41%.
- GBP/USD is trading near its September low of 1.2762 with a bearish stance.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2778, approaching its September low of 1.2762. Sterling was hit by comments from the government’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, who said that if the current trend in rising cases continues, the UK could expect to see almost 50,000 new cases per day in mid-October. As a result, PM Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a national two-week lockdown, to stop the outbreak. Worth noting that the UK has already announced new restrictions in north-east England which came in force last week.
The UK didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week. On Tuesday, BOE’s Governor Bailey is due to speak at a webinar hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce. Also, the CBI will publish the Industrial Trends Survey on Orders, seen in September at -41% from -44% in the previous month.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading around the 1.2800 level, maintaining its bearish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA gains bearish traction over 100 pips above the current level, while the 100 SMA grind lower below the 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator bounced from daily lows but remains within negative levels, while the RSI indicator holds near oversold readings, all of which suggest further declines ahead.
Support levels: 1.2760 1.2715 1.1670
Resistance levels: 1.2815 1.2860 1.2900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
