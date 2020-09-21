GBP/USD Current price: 1.2801

UK PM Johnson is reportedly considering a national two-week lockdown.

The UK CBI Industrial Trends Survey on Orders is seen in September at -41%.

GBP/USD is trading near its September low of 1.2762 with a bearish stance.

The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.2778, approaching its September low of 1.2762. Sterling was hit by comments from the government’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, who said that if the current trend in rising cases continues, the UK could expect to see almost 50,000 new cases per day in mid-October. As a result, PM Boris Johnson is reportedly considering a national two-week lockdown, to stop the outbreak. Worth noting that the UK has already announced new restrictions in north-east England which came in force last week.

The UK didn’t release relevant macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week. On Tuesday, BOE’s Governor Bailey is due to speak at a webinar hosted by the British Chamber of Commerce. Also, the CBI will publish the Industrial Trends Survey on Orders, seen in September at -41% from -44% in the previous month.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair is trading around the 1.2800 level, maintaining its bearish stance. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA gains bearish traction over 100 pips above the current level, while the 100 SMA grind lower below the 200 SMA. The Momentum indicator bounced from daily lows but remains within negative levels, while the RSI indicator holds near oversold readings, all of which suggest further declines ahead.

Support levels: 1.2760 1.2715 1.1670

Resistance levels: 1.2815 1.2860 1.2900