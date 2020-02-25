GBP/USD Forecast: Coronavirus-driven bullish breakout above 1.30 awaits confirmation

GBP/USD has been benefiting from coronavirus-related USD weakness.

Preparations for Brexit talks and US consumer sentiment are of interest.

Tuesday's four-hour chart is showing an attempt to break above a critical resistance line.

Has the Venice Carnaval moved to London? No, but the famous festival's cancellation has proved positive for pound/dollar bulls.

The US dollar remains on the back foot as the spread of the coronavirus to Italy triggered a massive stock market sell-off. Investors rushed into the safety of US Treasuries, prompting a plunge in benchmark ten-yields to the lowest levels since 2016. That, in turn, made the dollar less attractive, and GBP/USD benefitted from the fall.

Coronavirus headlines are focused on Italy, which has reported seven deaths and where authorities closed down an area where around 50,000 live in the industrial heartland near Milan. In South Korea, the Korean Center for Disease Control confirmed ten mortalities and nearly 1,000 cases while authorities in China are focusing on rushing through clinical tests for a vaccine.

So far, the number of coronavirus positive tests in the UK is minimal. However, hundreds of British tourists in Tenerife, in Spain's Canary Islands, are being tested after one person was confirmed as carrying the virus at a hotel in Adeje. That serves as a reminder that in a globalized world, no country is immune.

Lauretta Mester, President of the Cleveland branch of the Federal Reserve, said that she factors coronavirus as a risk factor, but sees no need to move just yet. Richard Clarida and Robert Kaplan, Mester's colleagues at the Fed, will speak later today.

Brexit headlines will try to compete with coronavirus ones. The EU and the UK are set to sign off on the mandates to negotiate post-Brexit talks, scheduled to begin next week.

The level of rhetoric remains elevated, with Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney saying that British implementation of previously struck agreements is a test of good faith. The Guardian reports that the EU will insist that the UK continue banning chlorinated chicken – a contentious topic in Westminster.

Additional details may move the pound.

Apart from these two topics, the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence will likely show robust confidence among US shoppers, despite the recent virus scare.

See US Conference Board Consumer Confidence: Steady as the labor market goes

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

Pound/dollar is battling critical resistance at 1.2980. It is the high point late last week and also converges with the 50 and 100 Simple Moving Averages. Momentum has turned positive and only the 200 SMA looms above.

Above 1.3080, the next resistance line awaits at 1.3020, which was a swing high last week. The double-top of 1.3060 is next.

Support awaits at 1.2940, which provided support twice in February. It is followed by the round number of 1.29, followed by 1.2975 and 1.2850.