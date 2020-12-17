GBP/USD Forecast: Continues to rise on Brexit optimism, BoE eyed for fresh impetus

- Hopes for a last-minute Brexit deal pushed GBP/USD to fresh multi-year tops.
- The prevalent USD selling bias remained supportive of the strong momentum.
- Thursday's BoE policy decision could turn out to be a non-event for the market.
The GBP/USD pair added to this week's strong gains and surged past the key 1.3500 psychological mark amid optimism over the possibility of a last-minute Brexit trade deal. The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday that she saw clear progress in the trade talks with the UK and there is now a path to a Brexit agreement. von der Leyen further added that sometimes it feels like they may not reach a solution on fisheries. Separately, an EU official reportedly said that fisheries remained the main problem in trade talks and that the EU has rejected Britain's offer of phased access to UK waters for the next three years. The comments, however, implied that negotiators have moved forward on other two sticking points of the level playing field and also governance. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that provided a goodish lift to the sterling.
Apart from the hopes for a post-Brexit deal, a broad-based US dollar weakness provided an additional boost to the major and remained supportive of the strong bullish momentum. In fact, the USD Index tumbled to fresh two-and-half-year lows amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The global risk sentiment remained well supported by the recent positive news about COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and prospects for additional US stimulus. In the latest development, Republicans and Democrats in the US Congress were reportedly on the brink of agreeing on a $908 billion coronavirus relief package ahead of Friday's looming deadline. The USD remained depressed following the disappointing release of the US monthly Retail Sales figures for November and failed to gain any respite after the Fed said that it will continue to support the economy through massive monetary stimulus.
At the final meeting of the year, the US central bank vowed to keep pouring cash into the financial markets until the US economic recovery is secure. The clear message that the Fed is willing to do more if needed did little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. The bearish pressure surrounding the USD remained unabated through the Asian session on Thursday. This, in turn, pushed the pair to climb further beyond mid-1.3500s, or the highest level since May 2018. The market focus now shifts to the Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy meeting. The BoE decision is unlikely to be a non-event as the central bank is expected to maintain the status quo and opt to watch from the sidelines on how the EU-UK trade talks pan out. Hence, the key focus will remain on the incoming Brexit-related headlines, which should continue to play a dominant role in influencing the GBP price dynamics.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair is now looking to build on the momentum further beyond a near three-month-old ascending trend-channel resistance. With technical indicators still far from being in the overbought territory, the stage seem set for a move towards reclaiming the 1.3600 round-figure mark. This is followed by resistance near the 1.3635 region. Some follow-through buying should pave the way for an extension of the ongoing appreciating move
On the flip side, any meaningful pullback now seems to find immediate support near the 1.3500 round-figure mark. Failure to defend the mentioned level might prompt some technical selling and accelerate the slide towards the 1.3465-60 region. However, the pullback might still be seen as a buying opportunity. This, in turn, should help limit the downside near the 1.3400 mark, which should act as a strong near-term base for the major. A sustained break below will negate the positive outlook and turn the pair vulnerable to extend the corrective slide.
