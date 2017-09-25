GBP/USD Forecast: consolidative phase to extend for now

The GBP/USD pair advanced up to 1.3570 this Monday, with the Pound partially benefiting from EUR's weakness as all EUR crosses, including the EUR/GBP, came under selling pressure on the outcome of the German election. The pair, however, retreated to the current 1.3530 price zone, entering in consolidative mode amid the absence of fresh UK data. There won't be relevant releases until next Wednesday, when the UK will release fresh Q2 GDP figures. There are multiple Fed speakers scheduled this Monday, but as usual, there comments may have a limited effect on the GBP/USD pair.

From a technical point of view, the pair presents a neutral stance, consolidating since the latest BOE's monetary policy meeting, a couple of weeks ago. The pair has a strong support in the 1.3440/50 region, where it bottomed ever since, and also has the 23.6% retracement of the latest daily bullish run.

In the 4 hours chart, the price is stuck around a horizontal 20 SMA, whilst technical indicators head nowhere around their mid-lines. The daily high is the immediate resistance, with gains beyond the level probably resulting in a test of 1.3610 level, ahead of the yearly high at 1.3653. Below 1.3495 on the other hand, the mentioned 1.3440/50 region comes next. A break below this last seems unlikely for today, although once below it, the downward move will likely accelerate towards the 1.3380 level.

View live chart of the GBP/USD