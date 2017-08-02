GBP/USD Forecast: consolidative phase, downside limited

After reaching 1.2545 late Tuesday, the GBP/USD pair has settled a well defined consolidative range between 1.2470 and 1.2520, where it trades ever since the day started. There are no macroeconomic releases scheduled for today in the UK, but the House of Commons is set for the final vote of the Brexit bill, with the result expected around 20:00 GMT. The bill is expected to pass with or without amendments, as policymakers have pledged to respect the people's will, although it still has to go through the House of Lords, late February.

In the meantime, equities across Europe trade around their openings, without clear directional strength, whilst US treasuries yields bounced modestly overnight, with the 10-year yield now around 2.39%.

The pair topped around the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.2535, but holds well above the 38.2% retracement of the same rally, at 1.2430, where in the 4 hours chart, the pair also has its 200 EMA. In the mentioned time frame, technical indicators are flat within neutral territory, whilst the 20 SMA also lacks directional strength, currently around 1.2470. A break below this last then, will clear the way towards the mentioned 1.2430 level, whilst below this last, 1.2380 comes next.

The pair needs to accelerate beyond 1.2535 to confirm a new leg higher, with 1.2600 as the next probable bullish target, en route to 1.2660.

