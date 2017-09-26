GBP/USD Forecast: consolidative phase continues

The GBP/USD pair keeps consolidating within a tight range and with no certain directional strength. Brexit negotiations have stalled, as the EU is unwilling to move forward and talk about a transitional period, or even future relationships, until "sufficient progress" is made on citizens' rights and the financial settlement, the so-called Brexit bill. With no other news coming from the UK and the Pound little reactive to dollar's gains on risk aversion, the pair will likely maintain the neutral tone this Tuesday, ahead of THE UK's Q2 GDP revision on Wednesday.

During the US session, Fed's Yellen is set to speak at the National Association for Business Economics Annual Meeting, on inflation and monetary policy, although seems unlikely she would add something new to what she said last week. Also, the US will release its New Home sales figures for August, alongside with the Richmond manufacturing index for September.

The 4 hours chart shows that the price remains below a horizontal 20 SMA, currently at 1.3520, but above the 23.6% retracement of its latest bullish run at 1.3450. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart are within negative territory, but mostly flat, lacking directional strength. The pair bottomed this Monday at 1.3430 briefly breaking below the mentioned Fibonacci support, with a slide below it favoring a downward continuation towards the 1.3370/80 region.

A sudden Pound recovery would need to drive the pair beyond 1.3530 to start building some upward momentum, with scope then to test the 1.3580/1.3600 region.

