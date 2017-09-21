GBP/USD Forecast: consolidative phase, but still bullish

The GBP/USD pair managed to regain some ground this Thursday, but so far has been unable to establish itself firmly above the 1.3500 mark. The pair traded between 1.3472 and 1.2513 ever since the day started, confined to the lower end of its weekly range, and holding on to most of BOE's triggered gains late last week. US Federal Reserve's announcement has had a little effect on Pound, which lately tends to ignore news that back dollar strength. Additionally, UK Retail Sales released early Wednesday were upbeat, pushing the pair further higher ahead of the event.

The UK calendar has little to offer this week, although PM May is headed to Florence, Italy, to explain her Brexit strategy, on Friday. She has been long criticized for not explaining clearly before, what's her thoughts and plans are for the future of the UK, so if she manages to convince the world that she has a solid plan to prevent the UK from collapsing post Brexit.

In the meantime, the short term picture is neutral according to the 4 hours chart, with the price contained by selling interest around a marginally bearish 20 SMA, and technical indicators unable to enter positive ground, modestly retracing from their mid-lines, but not far away from them. Wednesday's low at 1.3451 is the immediate support, with a break below the level exposing the 1.3400/10 region, ahead of the next static support at 1.3370.

To the upside, the pair would need to advance beyond 1.3535 to turn short-term bullish, with scope then to advance towards the 1.3580 region later on the day.

