GBP/USD Forecast: Consolidating at two-month highs, Brexit talks a risk for Sterling

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2585

BOE’s Governor Bailey has recommended banks to bolster preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

EU´s Ursula von der Leyen and UK´s Boris Johnson to meet by the end of June.

GBP/USD is holding at highs, although bulls reluctant to keep adding longs.

The GBP/USD pair hit 1.2614, as the market kept betting against the greenback. The Pound found some support in local data, as the UK Markit Services PMI for May came in at 29, beating expectations of 28. However, there has been no progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the EU. Even worse, the Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, has recommended banks to bolster preparations for a no-deal Brexit. A final meeting is planned between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Boris Johnson by the end of June, where it will announce whether the UK will leave the Union without any trade deal.

This Thursday, the UK will see the release of the May Markit Construction PMI, foreseen at 297 after printing 8.2 in April.

GBP/USD short-term technical outlook

The GBP/USD pair has retreated from the mentioned high to settle in the 1.2580 price zone. The pair has been consolidating between 1..2550 and the 1.2610 area during these last few sessions, somehow indicating that bulls are not willing to push the pair much higher. Still, technical readings maintain the risk skewed to the upside, as the pair continues to develop above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.2490, while technical indicators consolidate near overbought readings. A steeper corrective decline is to be expected on a break below 1.2520 a static support level.

Support levels: 1.2555 1.2520 1.2470

Resistance levels: 1.2620 1.2660 1.2700