GBP/USD Forecast: Consolidating at two-month highs, Brexit talks a risk for Sterling

GBP/USD Current price: 1.2585
- BOE’s Governor Bailey has recommended banks to bolster preparations for a no-deal Brexit.
- EU´s Ursula von der Leyen and UK´s Boris Johnson to meet by the end of June.
- GBP/USD is holding at highs, although bulls reluctant to keep adding longs.
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.2614, as the market kept betting against the greenback. The Pound found some support in local data, as the UK Markit Services PMI for May came in at 29, beating expectations of 28. However, there has been no progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the EU. Even worse, the Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, has recommended banks to bolster preparations for a no-deal Brexit. A final meeting is planned between EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and UK PM Boris Johnson by the end of June, where it will announce whether the UK will leave the Union without any trade deal.
This Thursday, the UK will see the release of the May Markit Construction PMI, foreseen at 297 after printing 8.2 in April.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair has retreated from the mentioned high to settle in the 1.2580 price zone. The pair has been consolidating between 1..2550 and the 1.2610 area during these last few sessions, somehow indicating that bulls are not willing to push the pair much higher. Still, technical readings maintain the risk skewed to the upside, as the pair continues to develop above a firmly bullish 20 SMA, currently at 1.2490, while technical indicators consolidate near overbought readings. A steeper corrective decline is to be expected on a break below 1.2520 a static support level.
Support levels: 1.2555 1.2520 1.2470
Resistance levels: 1.2620 1.2660 1.2700
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles near 1.1250 as appetite for riskier assets prevails
The EUR/USD pair has advanced for a seventh consecutive day, reaching levels last seen in March, as upbeat US data only boosted the risk-on dominant mood.
AUD/USD retreats after flirting with the critical 0.7000 level
Aussie bulls are still willing to add on dips, but caution appears as the pair approaches the 0.7000 mark. Australian Retail Sales and Trade Balance coming next.
XAU/USD testing levels below $1,700
XAU/USD has lost more than $20 on Wednesday and is set to depreciate beyond 2,5% over the last two days. Hopes that global economic recovery will accelerate in the second half of the year and a string of upbeat US economic indicators, have hurt bullion bets, driving XAU/USD to one-week lows at $1,695.
Cryptocurrency Market News: A small bounce back has been noted today
Bitcoin has pushed 0.82% higher on the session after the epic price drop on Tuesday. It's not much to write home about at this stage and its certainly not much of the 6.73% fall from the prior session.
WTI recovers toward $37 after EIA report shows surprise draw in US crude oil stocks
Crude oil prices capitalized on the upbeat market mood and rose sharply during the first half of the day on Wednesday. After touching its highest level since early March at $38.15, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) staged a sharp U-turn and slumped below $36.