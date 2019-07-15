GBP/USD forecast: Consolidates the recent corrective bounce, remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics

Fed rate cut bets continue to weigh on the USD and remained supportive.

The positive move seemed unaffected by persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit.

The GBP/USD pair built on its corrective bounce from six-month lows and continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Friday, ending the day near weekly tops. Despite Friday's stronger-than-expected US PPI report and a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar remained depressed and was seen as one of the key factors fueling the short-covering bounce. Against the backdrop of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks earlier during the week, the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Friday indicated that the US rate cuts are needed to boost inflation and kept exerting some pressure on the greenback.

The positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by the fact that the leading UK PM candidate Boris Johnson remains committed to leave the EU by October 31st, with or without a deal. The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band above mid-1.2500s through the Asian session on Monday. In absence of any major market moving UK economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics ahead of the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index from the US. This along with a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.

From a technical perspective, any subsequent up-move beyond 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2784-1.2440 recent downfall - around the 1.2570-75 region, is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.2600 horizontal zone, above which a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to continue lifting the pair further towards 61.8% Fibo. level - around the 1.2650 region en-route the 1.2700 round figure mark.

On the flip side, the key 1.2500 psychological mark now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken decisively will pave the way for a slide back towards challenging yearly lows, around the 1.2400-1.2395 area - also nearing the lower end of a four-month-old descending trend-channel. Failure to defend the trend-channel support should act as a key trigger for bearish traders and open the room for an extension of the near-term depreciating move.