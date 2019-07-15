GBP/USD forecast: Consolidates the recent corrective bounce, remains at the mercy of USD price dynamics

- Fed rate cut bets continue to weigh on the USD and remained supportive.
- The positive move seemed unaffected by persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit.
The GBP/USD pair built on its corrective bounce from six-month lows and continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Friday, ending the day near weekly tops. Despite Friday's stronger-than-expected US PPI report and a follow-through pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, the US Dollar remained depressed and was seen as one of the key factors fueling the short-covering bounce. Against the backdrop of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks earlier during the week, the Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Friday indicated that the US rate cuts are needed to boost inflation and kept exerting some pressure on the greenback.
The positive momentum seemed rather unaffected by the fact that the leading UK PM candidate Boris Johnson remains committed to leave the EU by October 31st, with or without a deal. The pair now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band above mid-1.2500s through the Asian session on Monday. In absence of any major market moving UK economic releases, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics ahead of the release of Empire State Manufacturing Index from the US. This along with a scheduled speech by New York Fed President John Williams will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities later during the early North-American session.
From a technical perspective, any subsequent up-move beyond 38.2% Fibo. level of the 1.2784-1.2440 recent downfall - around the 1.2570-75 region, is likely to confront a stiff resistance near the 1.2600 horizontal zone, above which a fresh bout of short-covering has the potential to continue lifting the pair further towards 61.8% Fibo. level - around the 1.2650 region en-route the 1.2700 round figure mark.
On the flip side, the key 1.2500 psychological mark now becomes immediate support to defend, which if broken decisively will pave the way for a slide back towards challenging yearly lows, around the 1.2400-1.2395 area - also nearing the lower end of a four-month-old descending trend-channel. Failure to defend the trend-channel support should act as a key trigger for bearish traders and open the room for an extension of the near-term depreciating move.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD fades a spike to 1.1285 on ECB rate cut calls
The upside attempts in the EUR/USD pair continue to get sold-off into ECB's rate cut expectations, leaving the rates in a narrow range while a pause in the recent US dollar declines further limits the gains.
GBP/USD under pressure amid Brexit worries, ahead of key UK data
The GBP/USD pair retreats from multi-day tops of 1.2581 to now trade near 1.2550, as weak UK data-led BOE rate cut bets and Brexit worries keep the pound under pressure. Focus on UK jobs and CPI data.
USD/JPY: Looks vulnerable near 107.85-80 horizontal support
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick and has now retreated back below the 108.00 handle, towards the lower end of its daily trading range.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.
Gold in search of a firm direction, holds steady above $1410 level
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses on the first trading day of a new week.