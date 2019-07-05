GBP/USD forecast: Consolidates before the next leg down, NFP eyed for bearish confirmation

- Fed rate cut bets kept the USD bulls on the defensive and extended some support.
- No-deal Brexit and the recent dovish shift by the BoE kept a lid on any strong up-move.
- Investors’ focus remains glued to Friday’s release of the closely watched US jobs report.
With US markets on holiday, trading activity was rather subdued on Thursday and confined the GBP/USD pair's price move in a narrow trading band near two-week lows. The US Dollar remained depressed amid firming expectations that the Fed will eventually cut interest rates later this July, which extended some support and helped the pair to snap three consecutive days of losing streak. The uptick, however, lacked any strong conviction and remained capped below the 1.2600 handle as investors refrained from placing any aggressive bets amid persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit.
Moreover, this week's awful UK macro releases led to a dovish shift by the BoE Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday and further collaborated towards capping any meaningful up-move, rather have set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move. Meanwhile, traders seemed to hold back and preferred to remain on the sidelines ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP, which might play a key role in influencing the near-term Fed monetary policy outlook and provide a fresh directional impetus for the greenback.
The headline NFP print is expected to show that the US economy added 160K new jobs in June as compared to 75K reported in the previous month. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.6% and the key focus will be average hourly earnings, expected to tick higher to 3.2% yearly rate from 3.1% previous. A big divergence from the forecasted figures might infuse some volatility and produce some meaningful trading opportunities on the last day of the week.
From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating between two converging trend-lines on the 1-hourly chart, forming a symmetrical triangle. Given the recent decline, the triangle now seemed to constitute towards the formation of bearish continuation - Pennant chart pattern, supporting prospects for a further near-term depreciating move. A follow-through selling below the 1.2560-55 immediate support will reinforce the negative outlook and accelerate the slide back towards challenging the key 1.2500 psychological mark. Failure to defend the mentioned handle, leading to a subsequent weakness below the 1.2475 level might turn the pair vulnerable to weaken further towards retesting sub-1.2400 level, or yearly lows set in early-January.
On the flip side, attempted recoveries might now confront some fresh supply near the 1.2600 handle (100-hour SMA), which if cleared might prompt a near-term short-covering bounce but any subsequent up-move seems more likely to remain capped near the 1.2645-50 supply zone.
